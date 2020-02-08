Nyzo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $122,090.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Nyzo has a market cap of $2.98 million and $122,090.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00220896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00034031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00130097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,705,107 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

