Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Down 14.9%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) traded down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.21, 869,616 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 315,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 12,217.59% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

