nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $532.62-543.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.53 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

NYSE NVT opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

