nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.204-2.314 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Gabelli lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE NVT opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.