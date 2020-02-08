Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 226.43 ($2.98).

LON LMP traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 232.80 ($3.06). 892,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.75. Londonmetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is 1.95%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

