Numeraire Price Hits $6.22 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $674,874.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00063325 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.03439711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00220911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00131271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,258,966 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

