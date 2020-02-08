Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Nucor worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,325,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Nucor by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $22,192,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $12,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $47.92 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.