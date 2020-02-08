Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $54.70, 1,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

