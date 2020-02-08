Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.85.

NVO opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after buying an additional 310,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after buying an additional 831,849 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

