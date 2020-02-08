NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Raised to B- at TheStreet

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NLOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK opened at $19.73 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.