NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Raised to B- at TheStreet

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NLOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.
Shares of NLOK opened at $19.73 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
