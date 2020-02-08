NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NLOK. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,812,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,936. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,260,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,937,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,499,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,771,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

