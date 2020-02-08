NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

NLOK stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.73. 24,742,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,190,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $468,450,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $77,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $70,499,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

