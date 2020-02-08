NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 24,742,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,190,317. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

