Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 69,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,795. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

