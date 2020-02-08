Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NWN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.19. 175,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,608. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,031,000 after acquiring an additional 248,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $13,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northwest Natural by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 161,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 138,073 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

