Norbord (TSE:OSB) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSB. CIBC upped their price target on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

OSB stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.77. 599,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.16. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$26.31 and a twelve month high of C$42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$955,220.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

