Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Norbord (NYSE:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.18% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of OSB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,327. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Norbord has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norbord will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norbord by 88.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,611 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Norbord in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Norbord by 64.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

