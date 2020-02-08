Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.92.
Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,976. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.77 million, a PE ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 739,526 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Noodles & Co
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
