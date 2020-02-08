Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,976. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.77 million, a PE ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 739,526 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.