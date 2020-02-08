NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $538,925.00 and $3,975.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,057,050 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.