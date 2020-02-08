Noble (NYSE:NE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Noble from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Noble from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Noble has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.32.

NE stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Noble in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Noble by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Noble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Noble by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 931,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

