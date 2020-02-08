Nike’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $110.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.33.

NKE traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.44. 4,121,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,080. The company has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. Nike has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

