NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NGM. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NGM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,131. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $292,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,650.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

