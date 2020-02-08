NEXT 24-Hour Volume Tops $567,836.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $30.73 million and approximately $567,836.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00007773 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00751082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000631 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.