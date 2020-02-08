Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley raised Newmont Goldcorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.02. 4,691,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,909,118. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 75.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 202,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

