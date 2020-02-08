New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $389,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

