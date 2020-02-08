New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $133,000 Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.