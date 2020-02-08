New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $374,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 163,452 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 323,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,222 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

