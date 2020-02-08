New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.87.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $134.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $73.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

