New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.09.

New Gold stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 238.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

