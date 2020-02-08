Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Trading 8.8% Higher

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24, 603,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,447,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a market cap of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neurotrope by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

