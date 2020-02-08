Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 501,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,278. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,704. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

