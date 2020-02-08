Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.01. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

