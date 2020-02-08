NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. NetApp posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,592,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.34. 1,237,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,524. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

