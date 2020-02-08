Neo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $729.35 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $909.21 million and $729.35 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, BitMart, Allcoin and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Gate.io, Coinsuper, BCEX, Exrates, Tidebit, OTCBTC, OKEx, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit, Koinex, ZB.COM, BitMart, Huobi, Livecoin, Bittrex, Binance, Coinnest, COSS, DragonEX, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, TDAX, Bitinka, BigONE, Bitbns, CoinBene, BitForex, Bibox, Cryptopia, Coinrail, CoinEx, Ovis, Bitfinex, LBank, Cobinhood and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

