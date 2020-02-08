Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.