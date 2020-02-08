Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Neenah worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neenah by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Neenah by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,243. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $70.13 on Friday. Neenah Inc has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Neenah had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

