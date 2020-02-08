Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) vs. Safe Bulkers (NASDAQ:SB) Head to Head Contrast

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers 5.30% 5.70% 2.37% Safe Bulkers 11.05% 4.92% 2.15%

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Safe Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 0.36 $12.70 million N/A N/A Safe Bulkers $193.19 million 0.67 $27.68 million $0.17 7.47

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Containers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Containers and Safe Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safe Bulkers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navios Maritime Containers currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 512.24%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.59%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Navios Maritime Containers on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

