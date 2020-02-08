Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NAVI. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 1,203,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,336. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Navient by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Navient by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 456,464 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 387,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Navient by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 379,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

