Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.45 EPS.

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. 162,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,907. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

