Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.45 EPS.
Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. 162,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,907. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
