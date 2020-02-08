National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Taylor acquired 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.90. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Vision by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Vision by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in National Vision by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 357,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

