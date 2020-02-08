National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. 123,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 1,633.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

