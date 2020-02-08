National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NBHC has been the topic of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 128,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. National Bank has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Bank by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 186.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

