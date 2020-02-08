National Bank Financial Lowers Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$5.50

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.99.

Iamgold stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.85. 1,415,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.25. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.62.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

