Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.
NATH stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 16,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028. The company has a market capitalization of $286.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.27. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
