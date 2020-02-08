NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) were up 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64, approximately 122,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 141,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NASDAQ:MYSZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get NASDAQ:MYSZ alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18.

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.