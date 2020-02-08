Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.18. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 5,646,400 shares changing hands.
NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.
The stock has a market cap of $774.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.
