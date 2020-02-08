MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MFSF. BidaskClub cut MutualFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MutualFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MFSF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $325.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.85.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $215,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $44,955.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,386.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

