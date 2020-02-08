Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.