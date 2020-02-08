Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 866,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 200,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $63.66.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.