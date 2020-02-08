Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

